Biker charged with DUI after crash that injures two

Christopher B. Dorsey, 59, of Grafton, and his passenger, Paige O. Lundberg, 22, of 5810 U.S. 20, Lot 25, Wakeman, weren’t wearing their helmets and were ejected from the bike, said Lt. Douglas Hamman, of the state Highway Patrol’s Norwalk post.

The one-vehicle crash happened at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday on Butler Road near Zenobia Road in Clarksfield Township.

Dorsey was southbound on Butler Road when he went off the right side and overturned the bike, which ejected both occupants, Hamman said.

North Central EMS transported both people initially to Fisher-Titus Medical Center with incapacitating injuries, he said. A LifeFlight helicopter later transferred Lundberg to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. Hospital spokesman Noah Lamprecht said Lundberg was listed in good condition as of Monday afternoon.

Dorsey was charged with failure to control and DUI. Hamman said a toxicology report from a blood sample is pending.