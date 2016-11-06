Murder investigation in Vermilion Twp.

Ian Carl Seckt, 22, of 14 Middle Ave., Huron, is being held in the Erie County Jail on charges of murder, burglary, theft, forgery and receiving stolen property. He will remain there until his initial court appearance in Vermilion Municipal Court.

At 12:45 a.m. today, Huron police were called to Seckt’s parents’ residence, where he was detained on outstanding warrants for theft and receiving stolen property and then taken to jail, Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said.

While authorities were there, family members told them that Seckt had been at the Mitiwanga home of a long-time acquaintance just before the arrest and they were concerned about the friend’s welfare.

So deputies were to sent to the residence, located at 4805 Avenue A. There, they found the lifeless body of 58-year-old David Quint. He reportedly had been severely beaten.

Sigsworth said deputies interviewed Seckt and he “made admissions indicating that he was responsible for Mr. Quint’s death.”

The warrants against Seckt involved property crimes in which Quint was the victim, Sigsworth added. Seckt allegedly stole checks and other property from Quint.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Quint.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in processing the crime scene.