Man dies from injuries caused by traffic accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Elyria Post continues to investigate the crash that occurred at 2:36 p.m. Oct. 26 on Ohio 58 near Merriam Road in Lorain County’s Pittsfield Township.

A silver 2016 Ford F350 being driven by Kevin P. Schemp, 59, of Weymouth Road in Medina, was stopped for traffic in southbound lane of Ohio 58, waiting to turn left into a private driveway when a southbound green 1998 Buick Century being driven by Wayne W. Mahnke, 66, of Walden Lane in Wellington, rear-ended the stopped F350, troopers said. Both vehicles remained in the road after the collision.

Mahnke, who was wearing a safety belt, received serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to Mercy Allen Hospital in Oberlin and later flown by helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. He died today (Nov. 5, 2016) as a result of injuries sustained in this crash.

Schemp was wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash and was not injured, troopers said.

There were no other vehicle occupants.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation, troopers said.