October round up of inmates

Dustin C. Alsept, 24, Mansfield — Probation violation

Brandon M. Boyd, 26, W.V. — Driving under a DUI suspension

Michael A. Caris, 41, 9 W. Washington St. -—Aggravated menacing

Dale A. Downing, 23, 105 Gallup Ave. — Menacing by stalking

Matthew S. Griggs, 33, 1243 S. Norwalk Road — Possession of drug abuse instruments

James M. Hunt, 38, 149 New London Ave., New London — Probation violation

Roberta D. Kennedy, 39, 30 Woodlawn Ave. — Theft

Joshua A. Lykins, 34, 81 Townsend St. — Permitting drugs abuse and possession of drug abuse instruments

Nicholas J. Santiago, 26, 133 N. West St. — Probation violation

Brandon A. Taft, 35, 1776 Greenwich-Milan Road, Greenwich — Possession of drug abuse instruments

Roger L. Tuttle Jr., 34, 716 Park St., Willard — Burglary

Dominic E. Brock, 49, 23 Pierce St. Greenwich — Failure to keep hands in sight with a concealed carry violation and failure to declare concealed carry

Lynette Dennis, 70, 4 Bold Village Road — Passing bad checks

Travis M. Kovach, 31, 2628 Collins Road, Collins — Trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, trafficking in heroin and unauthorized use of a vehicle

Miguel A. Rodriguez, 22, 121 Central St., Willard -—Trafficking in heroin and complicity in trafficking in drugs

Jordan A. Santiago, 25, 165 Concord Court — Contempt

Lance Signs, 39, Homeless — Theft

Charles E. Swearengin III, 19, Henryetta, Okl. — Underage consumption

Jose L. Bocanegra, 24, 302 Howard St., Willard — Trafficking in heroin and trafficking in oxy

John W. Hargrove, 25, 4319 W. Road, Willard — Probation violation

Douglas G. Mullins, 56, 5404 Ohio 60, Wakeman — Contempt

John E. Saunders III, 47, 41 Executive Drive — Probation violation

Andrews D. Therens, 29, Cleveland -—Breaking and entering

Katherine A. Bissell, 34, 91 Milan Ave. — DUI

Edward E. Blair, 40, 20 Spring St. — Public decency, possession of drug abuse instruments and tampering with records

Earl F. Ferguson Sr., 31, Shelby — Probation violation

Kyle S. Fisher, 29, 4290 Ohio 601 — Disrupting public services and domestic violence

Andrew J. Howard, 26, 2205 Geiger Road, Monroeville — Domestic violence

Courtney L. Sweet, 22, Pearl St., Willard — Burglary

Ruth M. Barnett (Reed), 32, Shelby — Criminal trespassing

Kimberly L. Crigger, 22, 40 Brooklyn Heights Road, Monroeville — Probation violation

Brandi N. Didion, 23, 49 Pleasant St., Wakeman — Theft

Abinadar A. Gomez, 30, 604 Pleasant St., Willard -—DUI

Mark T. Hoffman, 51, 133 Pleasent St. — Probation violation and DUI

Jordan J. Jones, 21, 21 Valley Park Dr. — Contempt

Timothy M. Kohlmeyer, 56, 27 Harkness St. — Probation violation

Michael D. Seeber, 31, 205 Center St., Bellevue — Contempt

Jason C. Stringer, 35, 22 Bank St. — Parole violation/post release control

Johnny D. Tackett Jr., 41, 4238 Pleasant St., Willard -—Failure to appear

Zachary M. Williams, 21, 13001 Wikel Road, Milan — Domestic violence

Brian J. Wyatt, 54, 205 E. Main St. -—DUI

David Barnett Jr., 41, 23 Grand Ave. — Probation violation and domestic violence

James A. Gunaris, 50, 35 Cottage Cove, Willard — DUI

Charles E. Houghtland, 21, 310 Melanie Lane, Milan -—Unauthorized use of a vehicle, no operator’s license, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing

Zachary M. Olvera, 22, 26 Baker St. — Probation violation

Lawrence G. Rose IV, 23, Mansfield -—Assault

Crystal D. Akers, 34, Akron — Seat belt violation, loud exhaust/fumes and FRA

Cayla R. Brinkmeier, 23, 572 W. Laurel St., Willard — DUI

Bradley, D. Distel, 28, 2708 Ohio 13, Greenwich — Probation violation, DUI over 0.17

Hunter E. Gates, 20, 4718 Stewart Road, New London — Probation violation

Dylan J. Jagel, 24, 33 Berlin St., Milan — Probation violation

Stacy H. Johnson, 37, 293 W. Main St. — DUI

Charles E. McCoy II, 40, 48 1/2 Norwood Ave. — Extortion

Andrea R. Shatzer, 34, 67 Grove Ave. — Probation violation

Melissa S. Tackett, 34, 4229 Broad St., Willard -—DUI

Jason A. Albieta, 41, 302784-B Ontario St. — Contempt

Fransisco J. Ruiz, 28, 62 Sandusky St., Plymouth -— Domestic violence

Travion L. Wright Sr., 18, Sandusky — Criminal mischief

Benjamin E. Blair, 37, 52 W. League St. — Probation violation

Noelle B. Godfrey, 28, 800 W. Main St., Bellevue -—Possession of drugs

Kaylee N. Kirk, 23, Sandusky — Assault on a police officer and resisting arrest

Elizabeth B. Long, 24, 8906 Randsom Road, Monroeville — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II

Blanche M. Myers, 56, 2174 N. Ridge Road — Disorderly conduct

Philip A. Peralta, 31, 1547 Old State Road — Aggravated menacing

Christopher L. Spayde, 36, 1103 U.S. 20 E. — DUI

Charles E. Wireman, 34, Homeless, Greenwich — Probation violation

Olivia F. L. Young, 26, Sandusky — Assault and theft

Mallory A. Bleile, 27, 27 Briar Crest Village -—Assault

Elisha C. Clinton, 30, Sandusky — DUI

Joshua L. Gilbert, 37, 1725 Greenwich-Milan Townline Road — DUI

Michael T. Kirk Sr., 48, Avon Lake — Capias via CSEA

James E. Kirk, 36, 557 W. Pearl St., Willard -—Disorderly conduct

Courtney A. Slone, 23, 502 Spring St., Willard — DUI

Cody L. Hall, 29, Lagrange — Probation violation

Amelia L. Isaac, 30, 117 W. High St., Plymouth — Contempt

Dayna N. Goodsite, 24, 735 Conwell St., Willard — Driving under a 12 point suspension

Daniel C. Loera Jr., 40, 614 Fink St., Willard -—Vehicle trespass and disorderly conduct

Debra S. Piper, 59, 472 College St., Monreoville — DUI

Burl F. Staley, 41, 1746 Scranton Road — Probation violation

Joseph A. Vodicka, 46, Parma — Theft

Kevin W. Beck, 34, Lancaster, Penn. — DUI

Jason M. Blythe, 36, Ashland — DUI over 0.17

Johnathon F. Collum, 36, 11 Norwood St. — Probation violation

Jason A. George, 40, Maumee — Possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of drugs —schedule III, IV, V

Brittney S. Marks, 22, Sullivan — Probation violation

Nestor J. Salazar, 27, 502 Quail Creek Drive, Willard — License forfeit

Ashleigh R. Ursetti, 26, 5571 U.S. 20, Wakeman — Trafficking in drugs - Schedule I, II and trafficking in cocaine

Justin R. Wolf, 32, Attica — Probation violation

Kyle A. Fitch, 27, Garfield Heights — Probation violation

Kenneth J. Carroll, 25, Port Clinton — Probation violation

Shaun E. Damron, 39, 4535 Ohio 18, Wakeman — Contempt

William Fazenbaker, 65, 46 Sandusky St., Willard — Domestic violence

Michael D. Hawkins, 46, Danville — Contempt

Joshua E. Long, 25, 2745 Ohio 99 S., Willard — DUI

Christopher Perman, 44, Ashland — DUI and probation violation

Channing W. Waggoner, 30, 33 North St. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Charles E. Wireman, 34, Homeless, Greenwich — Menacing by stalking

Philip R. Bertram, 32, 19 Adams St. — Improper handling or discharging of a firearm

Carlos L. Contreras, 36, Cleveland — Theft of a credit card

Kevin L. Fagan, 32, 80 St. Mary’s St. — Nonsupport

Kenny D. Gessner, 30, 45 1/2 Milan Ave. — Pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor

Ty G. Montgomery, 24, 1935 Heyman Road, Bellevue —Theft

Sean D. Perry, 48, Mansfield — Domestic violence

Jennifer L. Saunders, 40, 41 Executive Drive — FRA

Shawn M. Stratton, 34, Crestline — Theft

Joshua D. Suddith, 22, Graysville — Probation violation

Jeremy D. Tuttle, 33, 716 Park St., Willard — Physical control

Matthew E. Woods, 28, Ashland — Improper handling or discharging of a firearm

Brian S. Airhart, 37, 28 Justin Drive — Domestic violence

Samuel V. Bowlin, 45, 125 Belle Ave. Bellevue — Theft

Tyler P. Brand, 25, Woodville — DUI

Brenda L. Burke, 47, Vermilion — Criminal mischief

Michael-Marie K. Childs, 28, 218 1/2 Center St., Bellevue — Persistant disorderly conduct

Megan N. Frye, 25, Ashland — Passing bad checks

Roberta D. Kennedy, 39, 22 1/2 Bank St. — Possession of heroin

Brittney S. Marks, 22, Sullivan — Probation violation

Melinda S. Oney, 49, Shilo — Probation violation

Anthony W. Rocca, 25, Clyde — Probation violation

Chris J. Smith, 43, 224 E. Main St. — Obstructing official business, probation violation and receiving stolen property

Marciano Velazco, 41, 1516 Park St., Willard — Domestic violence

Daniel S. Yarger, 32, 320 W. Emerald St., Willard — Driving under suspension

Glen A. Hicks, 37, 413Maplewood St., Willard — Assault, telephone harassment and aggravated menacing

Tabatha L. Lockhart, 34, Shelby — Contempt