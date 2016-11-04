Jail inmates New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Nov. 3, 2016 • Updated Today at 2:48 PM Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for Nov. 3, 2016: Crystal D. Henery, 39, 6515 Mason Road, Berlin Heights — Probation violation James E. Jump Jr., 51, Toledo — Contempt Amber D. Moran, 33, 89 Grove Ave. — DUS/FRA Skylre L. Vanmeter, 23, 135 1/2 Whittlesey Ave. -—Probation violation Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.