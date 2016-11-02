Troopers discover fraudulent World Series tickets

Troopers stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Impala, with Illinois registration, for a lane change violation on Interstate 80 near milepost 69, at 9:31a.m. on November 2, 2016. Criminal indicators were observed and a consent search revealed World Series Game 7 tickets that appeared to be fraudulent. The tickets were confirmed to be fraudulent with an approximate value of more than $4,000.

The driver, Terry R. Walls, 36, of Merrillville, Ind. and passenger, Citron A. Mitchell, 35, of Chicago, were incarcerated in the Wood County Justice Center. Both are charged with forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

If convicted, each could face up to a year in prison and up to a $2,500 fine. The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be filed at a later time.