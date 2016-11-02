Speeders beware: Deputies stepping up traffic enforcement

The sheriff’s office will utilize this grant to conduct overtime high-visibility enforcement patrols in areas that have been identified as having a statistically high number of serious traffic crashes. The areas that will be targeted include U.S. 250, Ohio 4, and Ohio 60, Ohio 2 and Ohio 61 and connecting county roads, to include Darrow, Mason, and Strecker Roads. The ultimate goal of this enforcement activity is to reduce the number of fatal traffic crashes in Erie County.

The grant funds received are passed through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

During the month of November, deputies will be utilizing these funds for high-visibility enforcement patrols over the Thanksgiving holiday. During the month of October, deputies made 73 traffic stops while utilizing these funds.