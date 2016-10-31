Transit bus driver charged with possessing drugs

Laura J. Gillingham, 55, of Huron, was charged with two counts of possession of drugs. The fifth-degree felonies are in connection with a Sept. 28 incident handled by the Wakeman Police Department.

Police said they arrested Gillingham after receiving several 9-1-1 calls about her reckless driving on Ohio 60.

“She was on duty,” said Chief Tim Hunker, referring to Gillingham’s job as a contracted Sandusky Transit System bus driver. “She was out in Wakeman Township, looking for two people she was supposed to pick up and got lost.”

Police initiated a traffic stop with the bus at the intersection of North River and East Main streets in Wakeman.

“(Gillingam) had decided at that time to park her transit bus in the intersection. She was confronted by other drivers until the police arrived,” Hunker said.

Police reported finding the driver in possession of suspected felony narcotics and drug paraphernalia. When asked to elaborate, Hunker said there multiple prescription pills in an Altoids container and “snort tubes,” which are cut straws typically used to sniff crushed pills.

The items were sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testing.

Gillingam was arrested without incident and transported to the Huron County Jail. She later posted bond. She is prohibited from driving any commercial vehicle while her case is pending.

According to Norwalk Municipal Court records, the case was transferred to Huron County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 6 to be considered for a possible grand jury indictment.