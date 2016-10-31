logo
New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Oct. 28 to 30, 2016

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for Oct. 28 to 30, 2016:

Brian S. Airhart, 37, 28 Justin Drive — Domestic violence

Samuel V. Bowlin, 45, 125 Belle Ave. Bellevue — Theft 

Tyler P. Brand, 25, Woodville — DUI

Brenda L. Burke, 47, Vermilion — Criminal mischief

Michael-Marie K. Childs, 28, 218 1/2 Center St., Bellevue — Persistant disorderly conduct

Megan N. Frye, 25, Ashland — Passing bad checks

Roberta D. Kennedy, 39, 22 1/2 Bank St. — Possession of heroin

Brittney S. Marks, 22, Sullivan — Probation violation

Melinda S. Oney, 49, Shilo — Probation violation

Anthony W. Rocca, 25, Clyde — Probation violation

Chris J. Smith, 43, 224 E. Main St. — Obstructing official business, probation violation and receiving stolen property

Marciano Velazco, 41, 1516 Park St., Willard — Domestic violence

Daniel S. Yarger, 32, 320 W. Emerald St., Willard — Driving under suspension

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Hal G. Adkins, 41, 47 Pearl St., Wakeman — Domestic violence

Christina M. Benton, 36, Ashland — Domestic violence

Trevor D. Doughty, 20, 36 E. Main St., Greenwich — Persistant disorderly conduct

Garrett T. Espinoza, 26, 55 W. Washington St. — Fictitious registration and FRA

Robert A. King, 41, 57 Baker St. — Nonsupport

