Local woman killed in traffic accident

Margaret Hippler, of Bellevue, died after an accident that happened about 3:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Main Street (U.S. 20) and Prairie Road on the eastern edge of the city.

According to her obituary, Hippler was born in Michigan and later moved to Tiffin, where she graduated from high school and attended Tiffin University.

Her survivors include her children, Louise Adkins, James Hippler and Sarah (Geoff) Oney, all of Bellevue.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Clarence F. Hippler; a son, Joseph H. Hippler; and a granddaughter, Halley Oney.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Auxter Funeral Home, 1105 Castalia St., Bellevue, where her funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Bellevue City Cemetery.

According to police, Hippler was driving her car north on Prairie Road when she stopped at the intersection for the divided highway. After an eastbound semi truck turned off Main Street and onto Praire, she pulled out, not realizing there also was an eastbound Dodge Ram pickup truck in the passing lane. That resulted in a collision with her car and the pickup.

The vehicles came to a stop in the center median, just east of the intersection.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to remove the driver’s side door of the woman’s car. Hipper had died from her injuries by the time officers had arrived on scene.

The other driver received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. There were four other occupants in the pickup and they too were taken to the Bellevue Hospital for minor injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled in the accident.

The Bellevue police department is the investigating agency for the fatal crash. The report had not been completed as of Monday night, so additional details — including the names of the pickup truck driver and passengers — were not available.

Assisting at the scene were Bellevue firefighters, Huron County Sheriff’s Office, North Central EMS personnel and state Highway Patrol troopers. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office contacted Bellevue police about the crash.