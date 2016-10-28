Does sheriff's sergeant get 'affectionate when he drinks'?

While the alleged incidents in the complaint occurred more than two years ago and the issue was resolved about five months ago, the story just came to light this week — less than two weeks before the election — prompting Sheriff Dane Howard to call it a case of “dirty politics.”

The Reflector has obtained a copy of the report detailing the sexual harassment allegations and results of an investigation.

To read the full report, click or tap on this link to download a PDF of it. (NOTE: The names of accused employee and the accuser have been redacted, but the names of the other people interviewed and all of their statements can be seen in the report.)

Once the accuser filed a formal complaint in April, Howard requested the Buckeye State Sheriff's Association have an independent investigator look into the allegations. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to the case.

Chief Deputy John Campbell, in his findings, said the five allegations were either unfounded or “not sustained” with “insufficient evidence to either prove or disprove the allegation.”

In May, Howard informed the accuser and the accused about the outcome of Campbell's investigation and gave a copy of the report to them, both of whom remain employed at the sheriff’s office.