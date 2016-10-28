logo
Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Oct. 26 to 27, 2016

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Updated Today at 4:29 PM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for Oct. 26 to 27, 2016:

Philip R. Bertram, 32, 19 Adams St. — Improper handling or discharging of a firearm

Carlos L. Contreras, 36, Cleveland — Theft of a credit card

Kevin L. Fagan, 32, 80 St. Mary’s St. — Nonsupport

Kenny D. Gessner, 30, 45 1/2 Milan Ave. — Pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor

Ty G. Montgomery, 24, 1935 Heyman Road, Bellevue —Theft

Sean D. Perry, 48, Mansfield — Domestic violence 

Jennifer L. Saunders, 40, 41 Executive Drive — FRA

Shawn M. Stratton, 34, Crestline — Theft

Joshua D. Suddith, 22, Graysville — Probation violation

Jeremy D. Tuttle, 33, 716 Park St., Willard — Physical control

Matthew E. Woods, 28, Ashland — Improper handling or discharging of a firearm 

