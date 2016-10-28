Coroner: Heart in bag 'from a mammal,' not human

“It’s not human. There was no human DNA identified in the tissue,” Huron County Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Harwood said Friday.

Harwood shared the results of the tissue tests from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office with the Reflector.

North Central EMS personnel discovered the heart Aug. 25 abandoned in the field on the south side of the Friendship Food Stores building, closer to Milan Avenue. The Reflector broke the subsequent story about the discovery.

Authorities initially suspected it was a human heart. Paramedics made the discovery, having returned to Friendship from a call, and notified the Norwalk Police Department. The crew had parked an ambulance there for the purpose of coverage.

Officers arrived and called Harwood, who placed the heart and bag in a cooler. The next day, an officer transported it to Lucas County for testing.

“It’s from a mammal,” said Harwood, noting the closest heart to a human’s is a pig’s.

When North Central discovered the heart, the corner said the “lowest part of the heart was missing.”

“When it was found, the last part was cut away. We had the top two-thirds,” Harwood said Friday.

When the heart was tested, Harwood said it wasn’t possible to determine what kind of animal it belonged to. The coroner earlier told the Reflector no one had stepped forward to claim it and part of the tests were on the fluid to determine if there were any preservatives.

“It doesn’t solve why it was there,” Harwood said Friday.

Detective Sgt. Jim Fulton said Friday the matter of why the heart was abandoned is no longer being investigated since it’s not a human organ. As of early September, authorities were searching for clues on its origin.

“I’m not going to investigate anything further. What is the point?,” Fulton said. “It could have been thrown out by anybody. It doesn’t look like a crime was committed.”