Cop accused DUI placed 'on paid administrative leave'

Robert W. Schultz, 58, of Fremont, was charged with a DUI in connection with a traffic stop made by Huron County sheriff’s deputies while he was southbound on Ohio 99 on Friday.

Earlier that day, Schultz is accused of being the driver of a white Dodge seen “going eastbound in the westbound lane of U.S. 20 near Sandhill Road,” Lt. Terry Shean said.

“In that section of (U.S.) 20, it’s a divided highway,” said Shean, who noted Schultz identified himself as a Fremont police officer without being prompted during the subsequent traffic stop.

“He ended up in Ridgefield Township,” she added. “He said he was lost and was trying to get back to Fremont.”

Chief Dean Bliss told the Reflector that Schultz has been with the Fremont Police Department for “roughly 20 years.”

“He’s a full-time officer,” Bliss said. “He’s been placed on paid administrative leave through the department.”

Bliss was asked if Schultz has any prior DUI charges or convictions.

“I don’t know of anything recent,” Bliss said. “I’ve been with the department for 17 years and I’ve never heard of anything.”

Bliss was promoted from sergeant and named chief in April. He replaced Capt. James White, who had served as the interim chief.

Starting at 6:18 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s dispatchers received multiple calls about a Dodge going the wrong way on U.S. 20 in Lyme Township.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene. About that same time, the vehicle was seen going southbound on Ohio 99.

When deputies responded to Ohio 99, they followed the Dodge, confirmed the description and continued to follow the vehicle. Shean has said deputies clocked the driver, Schultz, going 40 mph in a 55 mph zone and saw him slow down as if he planned to turn, but then would accelerate.

“The vehicle driver crossed completely over the white fog line,” Shean added.

Schultz, who initially stopped off the right side of Ohio 99, is accused of avoiding driving away from a deputy for about 1/8 mile before stopping again. Shean has said the driver initially avoided answering questions about where he had been or how much he had to drink, but reportedly admitted to having four to five beers.

Deputies initially transported Schultz to the Norwalk Police Department for a breath test. However, he is accused of failing to submit to the test and was taken to the Huron County Jail. He was held there until being released to a sober person.