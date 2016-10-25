Local woman taken to hospital after crash

It was one of five recent traffic crashes handled by troopers with the Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol.

Pilar Cabello, 22, of 975 W. U.S. 224, Greenwich, was east going from one driveway to another on Old State Road at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 when his vehicle lost power, troopers said. His vehicle then hit a southbound vehicle being driven by Jane E. Antill, 66, of 958 Penn Road, North Fairfield

North Central EMS transported Antill to Fisher-Titus Medical Center with incapacitating injuries.

No citations had been issued as of Monday.

Here is a roundup of the other recent accidents:

10 p.m. Oct. 17: Jon H. Patterson Sowards, 24, of 91 White Ave., New London, was charged with failure to control. He was eastbound on Ohio 162 when he went off the right side and hit a ditch.

11:31 p.m. Oct. 18: Tyler R. Leimeister, 24, of 2577 Hartland Center Road, Collins, was charged with failure to control. He was southbound on Hartland Center Road when he went off the right side and hit a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn. There were no injuries.

3:33 p.m. Thursday: Cathy A. Jolliff, 62, of 5144 N. U.S. 250, Lot 19, was charged with a stop sign violation in the collision with the vehicle driven by Michael. Bell, 39, of Huron, at the intersection of U.S. 250 and Lais Road. North Central EMS transported Jolliff to Fisher-Titus Medical Center with incapacitating injuries.

4:02 p.m. Friday: Lyndsey D. Frankart, 33, of 1933 Wenz Road, Wakeman, was charged with failure to control. She was westbound on the U.S. 20 entrance ramp from Ohio 61 when she went off the right side. Frankart hit a “do not pass” sign and a tree.