Cop gets DUI

Robert Schultz, 58, of Fremont, was charged with DUI stemming from a stop made by deputies while he was southbound on Ohio 99, Lt. Terry Shean said.

“He ended up in Ridgefield Township,” she added. “He was off duty.”

During the stop, Schultz identified himself as a Fremont police officer without being prompted, Shean said.

“There was no insight he was a Fremont police officer until he (said that),” she added.

Starting at 6:18 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls about the driver of a white Dodge going the wrong way on U.S. 20 in Lyme Township.

“There was a call and a broadcast of a vehicle going eastbound in the westbound lane of U.S. 20 near Sandhill Road,” Shean said. “In that section of (U.S.) 20, it’s a divided highway.”

Deputies were dispatched to the scene. Shean said about that same time, the vehicle was seen going southbound on Ohio 99.

“This is while our officers were responding,” she explained.

When deputies responded to Ohio 99, they followed the Dodge, confirmed the description and continued to follow the vehicle. Shean said deputies clocked the driver, Schultz, going 40 mph in a 55 mph zone and saw him slow down as if he planned to turn, but then would accelerate.

“The vehicle driver crossed completely over the white fog line,” Shean added.

Schultz reportedly pulled off the right side of the road. Shean said a deputy, who had called for assistance, pulled in behind the driver, but Schultz re-entered Ohio 99 in the southbound lane, which prompted the deputy to activate his lights and sirens.

The driver continued for about 1/8 of a mile and stopped again, Shean said.

“He was given all the cautions to stay in the vehicle,” said Shean, who noted Schultz turned off the engine as instructed. “The original officer called for back-up.

“He (Schultz) said he was lost and was trying to get back to Fremont and he was lost,” she added.

A deputy asked Schultz where he was going and if he had anything to drink.

“He avoided answering the questions … He dismissed answering all of the questions without answering them,” Shean said. “He again said he was a police officer.”

The deputy asked Schultz how much he had to drink. Shean said the driver reported having four to five beers.

Given that deputies reportedly observed Schultz being unsteady on his feet and other signs of obvious impairment and the driver said he probably couldn’t perform any field sobriety tests, Shean said they made the decision to take him to the Norwalk police station.

“He was transported to the Norwalk Police Department for a breath test,” she added.

After Schultz reportedly refused to submit to a breath test, authorities placed him in a holding cell in the city jail. Shean said a deputy then took the driver to the Huron County Jail, where he was held for a few hours until he was released to a sober person.

Shean said there is nothing in the deputies’ reports to indicate if Schultz had any previous DUI charges or convictions.