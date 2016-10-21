No injuries, no citations in bicyclist-car collision

The bicyclist, John W. Stewart, 47, of 68 N. Prospect St., Apt. 8, complained of minor injuries, Norwalk Police Capt. Dave Smith said. Nobody was transported to the hospital.

“No visible injuries,” Smith said.

The accident happened about 6:45 p.m.

Before the collision, Stewart was stopped southbound on North Prospect headed toward Main Street. The vehicle driver, Joyce I. Coe, 68, of 480 Townline Road 131, was stopped at the stop sign heading eastbound on Monroe Street.

Smith said Coe reportedly didn’t see the bicyclist and Stewart said he thought he was seen, so both attempted to cross the intersection and Stewart’s bike hit the rear driver’s side door.

“Nobody was cited. It’s going to the law director for the consideration of charges. It’s still under investigation,” Smith said.