New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Oct. 14 to 16, 2016

Mallory A. Bleile, 27, 27 Briar Crest Village -—Assault
Elisha C. Clinton, 30, Sandusky — DUI
Joshua L. Gilbert, 37, 1725 Greenwich-Milan Townline Road — DUI
Michael T. Kirk Sr., 48, Avon Lake — Capias via CSEA
James E. Kirk, 36, 557 W. Pearl St., Willard -—Disorderly conduct
Courtney A. Slone, 23, 502 Spring St., Willard — DUI
* * *
Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:
Trent W. McCullough, 53,3741 Prospect Court, New London — Aggravated menacing and endangering children