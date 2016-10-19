logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar
Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Oct. 14 to 16, 2016

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Updated Today at 1:50 PM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for Oct. 14 to 16 2016:

Mallory A. Bleile, 27, 27 Briar Crest Village -—Assault

Elisha C. Clinton, 30, Sandusky — DUI

Joshua L. Gilbert, 37, 1725 Greenwich-Milan Townline Road — DUI

Michael T. Kirk Sr., 48, Avon Lake — Capias via CSEA

James E. Kirk, 36, 557 W. Pearl St., Willard -—Disorderly conduct

Courtney A. Slone, 23, 502 Spring St., Willard — DUI

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Trent W. McCullough, 53,3741 Prospect Court, New London — Aggravated menacing and endangering children

Recommended for You