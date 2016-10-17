Utility pole, wire downed during 3-vehicle crash

The state Highway Patrol investigated the collision on U.S. 224 near Bullhead Road. The accident happened at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers said an unknown driver was eastbound on Bullhead Road, ran a stop sign, went eastbound on U.S. 224 and went left of center.

Nikolas R. Brestovansky, 21, of Wellington, was westbound on U.S. 224. Troopers said he swerved left of center to avoid hitting the other vehicle, went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole and embankment.

Bryan N. Kreinbrink, 50, of Shelby, was westbound behind Brestovansky. Troopers said Kreinbrink hit the downed wires from the pole hit by Brestovansky.

A tractor-trailer driver, William L. Batesole, 57, of Fremont, was eastbound on U.S. 224. Troopers said he hit the downed wires and pole from the previous crash, which were across the road.

The Willard Police Department, Willard Fire & Rescue, Wilcox Garage LLC, Jensen Towning LLC and Frontier Communication responded to the scene.

Jensen towed Brestovansky’s vehicle from the scene while Wilcox took the one driven by Kreinbrink. Troopers said the semi didn’t require being towed.

No charges have been filed in the ongoing investigation.