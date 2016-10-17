Semi hits truck with workers in bucket

Around 9:30 a.m., two workers were in a bucket lift truck working on the Huron County Court House when a semi truck came through, hitting the elbow of the lift.

“There were people doing work on the west side of the Huron County Courthouse,” Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light said. “They had (both employees) up in the bucket. The elbow was sticking out over the curb in to the road. Normally it would be OK for a passenger car or pickup truck but a semi truck went by and presented a bigger problem and hit it. It clipped the side of the elbow.”

Both workers were wearing a harness, which quite possibly could have saved their lives.

“It could have been a whole lot worse,” Light said.

“Both guys that were in the bucket lost their hardhats but had a harness on them, which kept them from falling out when it was hit. The one had lacerations on his face and the other had bruised ribs, but I imagine they were just focused on the work in front of them and didn’t realize the truck was coming.

“They were taken out to the hospital … they said it shook them up. They weren’t going to be LifeFlighted or anything, so that was good. It could have been so much worse. I can’t imagine being the employees that were up in the lift.”

Light said he doesn’t believe the truck driver was at fault.

“He didn’t know it (the elbow) was going to be there. I don’t think there was anything he could have done to have prevented it,” he said.

The complete police report was not finished Sunday night, so the names of the people involved and additional details were not available.