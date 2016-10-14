Troopers seize $340,000 worth of cocaine in traffic stop

On Monday, troopers stopped a 2008 Chrysler 300, with West Virginia registration, for a marked lanes violation on the Ohio Turnpike, near milepost 176, at 3:59 p.m. Troopers observed marijuana shake in plain view. A probable cause search revealed more than eight pounds of cocaine in the vehicle’s trunk.

The driver, Tanecia R. Richardson, 31, of Morgantown, W.Va., was incarcerated in the Summit County Jail and charged with aggravated possession and aggravated trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.