Ohio State Highway Patrol

Troopers seize $340,000 worth of cocaine in traffic stop

• Today at 10:26 AM

VILLAGE OF RICHFIELD – A woman is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized eight pounds of cocaine, worth about $340,000, following a traffic stop in Summit County.

On Monday, troopers stopped a 2008 Chrysler 300, with West Virginia registration, for a marked lanes violation on the Ohio Turnpike, near milepost 176, at 3:59 p.m. Troopers observed marijuana shake in plain view. A probable cause search revealed more than eight pounds of cocaine in the vehicle’s trunk.

The driver, Tanecia R. Richardson, 31, of Morgantown, W.Va., was incarcerated in the Summit County Jail and charged with aggravated possession and aggravated trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

