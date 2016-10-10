September roundup of inmates

Brandon A. Angles, 35, 208 1/2 Park St., Willard — Domestic violence
Kenneth L. Ansel II, 22, 230 Stower Lane — Theft
Derrick J. Barna, 29, Columbus — No operators license
Daniel S. Bee Sr., 49, 47 Cline St. -—Disorderly conduct
Michael D. Bell, 23, Lakewood — Possession of drug paraphernalia
Joshua W. Bolding, 24, 4775 Ohio 601 — Possess of use of a controlled substance
Hayley R. Craft, 22, 5810 Ohio 20, Wakeman — Probation violation
Jeffrey P. Gibson, 40, Lorain — Breaking and entering
Jessy P. Lee Sr., 25, 70 Third St., New London — Probation violation
Jason R. Mullins, 35, 8 Jackson St. -—FRA
Nathaniel W. O’Brien, 27, 46-B Chatham St. — Probation violation
Darrell D. Skaggs, 56, 42 Glover St. — Disorderly conduct
Matthew D. Ball, 27, Shiloh -—Complicity to breaking and entering
Angel L. Bastardo, 39, 123 William Ave., Bellevue -—Failure to stop after account and DUI
Kristen L. Bechte, 42, 22 Bank St. — Contrbuting to unruliness or delinquency of a child
Dustin C. Blair, 26, 2347 Ohio 4, Bellevue -—Driving under suspension
Mark Brooks, 20, Shelby — Falsification
Joseph B. Bursley, 33, 4395 Gibbs Road -—Trafficking drugs - schedule I, II
Emily M. Bussart, 24, Cleveland — Permitting drug abuse
Chance W. Dalton, 118 Third St., New London — Probation violation
Michelle A. Gibsin, 33, 205 Center St., Bellevue — Contempt
Michael L. Griggs, 45, 863 Peru Olena Road — DUI
Laurie Jarrell, 45, Shelby — Probation violation
Joshua A. Lykins, 34, 81 Townsend — Possession of drugs abuse instruments and permitting drug abuse
Marshall W. Martin, 21, Toledo — Contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child and abusing harmful intoxicants
Michael L. Miller, 38, Toledo — DUI
Jonathon M. Newsome, 19, 818 S. Main St., Willard — Driving under suspension
Eric J. Osborne, 34, 644 Ohio 99 N, Monroeville — Disorderly conduct
Chantz J. Rickard, 23, Sandusky -—DUI, Disorderly conduct, aggravated menacing, refusal and criminal damaging
Baldemar Saavedra II, 23, 1207 Pinoak Drive, Willard — Probation violation
Robert S. Souders Jr., 60, 14 N. Main, New London — Persistant disorderly conduct
Christopher S. F. Stanley, 40, Lorain — Probation violation
William A. Wilder Jr., 32, 232 Brinker St., Bellevue -—DUI
James W. Wireman, 21, 2667 Hartland Center Road, Collins — Probation violation
George E. Burton, 54, 318 Pearl St., Willard — Obstructing official business, open container, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, littering and probation violation
Emmitt E. Christie Jr., 25, 25 Gallup Ave. — Disorderly conduct - intoxication and domestic violence
Travis J. Murr, 31, 151 E. Fir Street, New London — Theft
Brooke A. Schouwe, 28, 1936 Olive Road, Willard -—Possession of drugs - schedule I, II
Joshua D. Suddith, 22, Graysville, Tenn — Probation violation
Lori A. Atkins, 41, 606 Clark St., Willard — Probation violation
Nicholas L. Carnahan, 26, 41 E. Main St., Plymouth — Theft
Thomas N. Finlet, 26, 26 South St., Berlin Heights — Probation violation
Channing W. Waggoner, 29, 3 N. Street — Criminal mischief
Jimmy D. Watts Sr., 52, 520 Milan Ave. — Retaliation
Kristen L. Bechtel, 42, 22 Bank St. — Contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child
Dustin C. Blair, 26, 2337 Ohio 4, Bellevue — Driving under suspension
Brenda L. Burke, 47, 224 E. Main St. -—Domestic violence
Bradley, J. Damron, 20, 47 First St., New London — Telephone harassment
Austin M. Florek, 20, 520 Milan Ave. -—Probation violation
Cainon C. Means, 30, 14 Adams St. — Driving under a DUI suspension
Bryan K. Mullins, 53, 5404 Ohio 60, Wakeman — DUI
Jeremiah J. Mullins, 32, 31 Bouscay Ave. — Theft
Heather D. Prelipp, 38, Sandusky -—Possession of heroin
Rene Provencio, 41, 121 Keefer Court, Willard — Driving under a 12 point suspension
Zachary P. Russell, 22, 166 Concord Court — Probation violation
Jesus Sabala-Arredondo, 44, 103 Jefferson St. — Physical control
Winston Sizemore, 26, 138 Maple St., Plymouth — Probation violation
Rance M. Souslin, 24, 213 E. Main St. — Probation violation
Steve N. Trushel, 20, 91 1/2 N. Foster St. — Probation violation
Richard W. Zimmerman, 67, Circleville — Theft
Joseph C. Fresch, 29, Sandusky — Probation violation
Dylan M. Jones, 21, Cleveland — Probation violation
Joshua J. Beck, 23, Flowery Branch, Ga. — Criminal Mischief
Jesse M. Benovic, 34, West Salem — Having a weapon under disability
Za-Quan Bolling,18. Wellington — Breaking and entering
Timothy W. O’Connor, 57, 319 Park Ave., Willard -—Theft
Joseph R. Ringlein Jr., 31, 6 Ford St. — Violation of a protection order
Mather K. Jones, 43, Cincinnati — Nonsupport
Andrews T. M. Jordan, 23, 412 W. Tiffin St., Willard -—Trafficking in marijuana and aggravated assault
David R. Oxenger, 32, 125 Concord Court -—Probation violation
Brittany D. Ritenour, 26, Toledo — Possession of drug abuse instruments
Bishop L. Salazar, 21, Ballville — FRA
Kenneth P. Williams Jr., 46, 30 S. Ridge, Monroeville — Probation violation
Robyn E. D. Croll, 29, Huron — DUI, endangering children, driving under suspension and failure to control
Burl F. Staley, 41, 1726 Scranton Road — Probation violation
Kyle J. Thomas, 18, Clyde — Delinquency
Edwin J. Zacharias, 19, 405 Park St., Willard — Resisting arrest and underage consumption
Kyle E. Zarcone, 22, Bucyrus — Burglary and obstructing justice
Robert A. Dupler, 22, 149 1/2 W. Herrick St., Wellington — Non-compliance
Jonathan M. Hamilton, 26, Mansfield — Theft and possession of drugs - Schedule I, II
Michelle S. Harman, 30, 4831 Ohio, Plymouth — Theft
Steven M. Justice, 41, 16 Marshall St. — Probation violation
David M. McGroder, 25, 135 Park, Plymouth — Importuning a minor
Kevin A. Moore, 21, Grafton — Noncompliance
Michael R. Myers, 58, 520 Milan Ave. -—Driving under suspension
Micah D. Risner, 311 S. Main St., Willard — Receiving stolen property
Chris J. Smith, 43, 25 Gallup St. — Probation violation
Joseph D. Farris, Sr., 27 — Probation violation and theft
Clint P. Stark, 24 — Theft
Tyler J. Honaker, 25, 3156 Sylvia Court, Willard -—Probation violation
Draven B. Matthews, 20, 2305 Jennings Road, New London — Domestic violence
Richard J. Pomerleau, 23, 71 Norwood — Probation violation
Amanda B. Gant, 34, 5810 Fayette Road, New London — Probation violation
Laura J. Gillingham, 55, 512 Berlin Road, Huron — Possession of drugs — schedule I, II
Jake I. Hartman, 32, 52 Exchange Road, New London — Attempted possession of drugs
Travis S. Jones, 25, 22 Jefferson St. — Domestic violence and probation violation
Moises E. Lopez, 20, 121 Hayes St., Willard -—Domestic violence
Patrick M. Abele Jr., 25, 309 E. Main St., Bellevue — Tempering with coin machines, theft, breaking and entering
Tommy J. Adams Sr., 28, 35 Westwood Drive, New London — Probation violation
Kristin M. Henry, 45, 4106 Ohio 13, Upper Milan Probation violation
Michelle R. Irvine (Garcia), 46, 51 Wooster St. — DUI
Antonio L. Sherphard, Newark —Contempt
Dustin C. Alsept, 24, Mansfield — Probation violation
Brandon M. Boyd, 26, W.V. — Driving under a DUI suspension
Michael A. Caris, 41, 9 W. Washington St. -—Aggravated menacing
Dale A. Downing, 23, 105 Gallup Ave. — Menacing by stalking
Matthew S. Griggs, 33, 1243 S. Norwalk Road — Possession of drug abuse instruments
James M. Hunt, 38, 149 New London Ave., New London — Probation violation
Roberta D. Kennedy, 39, 30 Woodlawn Ave. — Theft
Joshua A. Lykins, 34, 81 Townsend St. — Permitting drugs abuse and possession of drug abuse instruments
Nicholas J. Santiago, 26, 133 N. West St. — Probation violation
Brandon A. Taft, 35, 1776 Greenwich-Milan Road, Greenwich — Possession of drug abuse instruments
Roger L. Tuttle Jr., 34, 716 Park St., Willard — Burglary