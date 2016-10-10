logo
Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Oct. 7 to 9, 2016

By Norwalk Reflector Staff • Today at 2:25 PM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for Oct. 7 to 9, 2016:

Ruth M. Barnett (Reed), 32, Shelby — Criminal trespassing

Kimberly L. Crigger, 22, 40 Brooklyn Heights Road, Monroeville — Probation violation

Brandi N. Didion, 23, 49 Pleasant St., Wakeman — Theft

Abinadar A. Gomez, 30, 604 Pleasant St., Willard -—DUI

Mark T. Hoffman, 51, 133 Pleasent St. — Probation violation and DUI

Jordan J. Jones, 21, 21 Valley Park Dr. — Contempt

Timothy M. Kohlmeyer, 56, 27 Harkness St. — Probation violation

Michael D. Seeber, 31, 205 Center St., Bellevue — Contempt

Jason C. Stringer, 35, 22 Bank St. — Parole violation/post release control

Johnny D. Tackett Jr., 41, 4238 Pleasant St., Willard -—Failure to appear

Zachary M. Williams, 21, 13001 Wikel Road, Milan — Domestic violence

Brian J. Wyatt, 54, 205 E. Main St. -—DUI

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Tyler P. Brand, 25, Homeless, Nelsonville — DUI and DUI over 0.17

Steven S. Lasch, 36, 98 Parkway Drive, Plymouth — Contempt

Kyle V. Osborn, 27, 4941 N. Old State Road — Receiving stolen property

