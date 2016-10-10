Local man charged with DUI

Bradley Distel, 28, of 2780 Ohio 13, Greenwich, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence and one charge of driving with a suspended license (license forfeiture). Greenwich Police Officer Nick Tenore, who oversaw the traffic stop and sobriety test, said one DUI was in connection with his observations and another was for Distel’s “high test,” a blood-alcohol content level which was nearly three times the legal limit of .08 percent for drivers in Ohio.

“He has three active suspensions,” said Tenore, who decided to charge Distel for only one.

The suspected circumstances started at 9:09 p.m. Saturday at the Mickey Mart, 47 E. Main St. in Greenwich.

Dispatchers at the Huron County Sheriff’s Office notified police to be on the look-out for a silver Chevrolet Impala.

“Apparently, the vehicle had no tags on it,” Tenore said.

The father of the driver, Distel, had called the sheriff’s office to say his son was driving drunk, the officer added.

When Tenore saw the car, he called dispatchers to make sure it was the correct vehicle, noting it did have Ohio license plates. He said when he saw the Impala, he also observed Distel leaning against the car while pumping gas at the Mickey Mart.

Tenore also obtained Distel’s description. The officer said when he pulled behind the car, the suspect “looked at me and turned away from me” and during his conversation with dispatchers, he was advised Distel had three DUI convictions: One when he was underage, another for physical control and the third in 2011.

The Greenwich officer then moved his cruiser to a business across the street to further observe Distel. He said the man got into his vehicle, pulled out of Mickey Mart and onto North Kniffin Street, only to return to the convenience store.

“I stopped him because I thought he was trying to hide from me and because of the license forfeiture,” Tenore said.

When the officer pulled up to Distel and his car, the driver reportedly attempted to jump out, but fell back inside.

Tenore said he was about 5 feet away from Distel when he could smell alcohol on him and asked him how much he had to drink.

“About eight beers,” Tenore said, referring to the man’s response. “I asked him why he felt the need to drive. He said nobody else would drive him to get alcohol.”

After Distel’s possible admission, Tenore said he read him his Miranda rights and started a field sobriety test, but because the suspect was “wobbly,” he detained Distel and transported him to the police station.

Tenore said he had the man sit in a chair to administer the horizontal gaze test since Distel is a couple inches taller than him and so he could get an accurate reading. The officer said the man claimed he couldn’t see the end of his pen and later Distel couldn’t focus on the tip of his finger at the “maximum deviation” point.

Also, Distel refused to continue with the test unless there was a witness when the officer moved his finger up and down.

“He said, ‘I’m done until I get a witness,’” said Tenore, quoting the driver.

While waiting for a Huron County sheriff’s deputy to arrive at the station, Tenore said Distel requested to make a call and then phoned his father who reportedly refused to be a witness, adding “I told you not to leave the driveway.”

“I’m done with you and you’re not to come back,” the officer added, quoting Distel’s father.

Distel then started crying and demanded to be taken to jail. Tenore said the man also reportedly “threatened to destroy things in my department” so he placed the suspect in handcuffs.

“I waited about 15 minutes for the sheriff’s office to arrive,” the officer added.

Sgt. Chuck Summers arrived and suggested Tenore take the man to the New London Police Department, where an officer could run the Datamaster breath test.

“He ended up blowing a .217 (percent), which is about three times the legal limit,” Tenore said.

Distel called a friend’s mother in Plymouth. Police released the man to the woman, who also retrieved his vehicle, which was at Mickey Mart.