Motorcyclist killed in early-morning crash

A 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Richard Ulman, 43 of Clyde, was eastbound on TR 181 when it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Ulman suffered fatal injuries. His body was transported from the scene to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

The motorcycle sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Madison’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Green Springs Fire Department, Sandusky County EMS, Madison’s Towing and the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Ulman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.