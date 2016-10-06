New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Oct. 5, 2016

Jose L. Bocanegra, 24, 302 Howard St., Willard — Trafficking in heroin and trafficking in oxy
John W. Hargrove, 25, 4319 W. Road, Willard — Probation violation
Douglas G. Mullins, 56, 5404 Ohio 60, Wakeman — Contempt
John E. Saunders III, 47, 41 Executive Drive — Probation violation
Andrews D. Therens, 29, Cleveland -—Breaking and entering
* * *
Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:
Tyler D. Wolfenbarger, 24, 34 Spring St., Willard -—Contempt
Brandon M. Stevens, 18, 2648 Omega Road, Greenwich — Underage consumption, furnishing alcohol to minors and domestic violence