Deputies search for missing man

Sheriff Joe Browning said Willard Sheets, 81, of Green Township, was reported missing by his family after failing to return home. Sheets left his residence in Green Township at roughly 1:30 p.m. Oct. 4 and was to travel to a farm in Harrison Township. He was expected to return at 6 p.m. Family members called the sheriff’s office when he had not returned as of 10 p.m.

Browning indicated that in addition to doing extensive searches of area roads, deputies have checked with area medical services. Sheets is roughly 5 feet and 11 inches tall. He weighs around 198 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He wears glasses. He was last seen driving a gray 2004 four-door Toyota Corolla with license plate EBB4440.

Browning said Sheets’ vehicle may have been spotted in Wednesday morning in West Virginia traveling along U.S. 35.

