New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Oct. 4, 2016

Dominic E. Brock, 49, 23 Pierce St. Greenwich — Failure to keep hands in sight with a concealed carry violation and failure to declare concealed carry

Lynette Dennis, 70, 4 Bold Village Road — Passing bad checks

Travis M. Kovach, 31, 2628 Collins Road, Collins — Trafficking in counterfeit controlled substances, trafficking in heroin and unauthorized use of a vehicle

Miguel A. Rodriguez, 22, 121 Central St., Willard -—Trafficking in heroin and complicity in trafficking in drugs

Jordan A. Santiago, 25, 165 Concord Court — Contempt

Lance Signs, 39, Homeless — Theft

Charles E. Swearengin III, 19, Henryetta, Okl. — Underage consumption

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Roberta A. King, 41, 57 Baker St. -—Capias via CSEA