UPDATE 2: Developmentally disabled man alleges being 'tied up' in bedroom

That’s what the man reportedly told a Huron County sheriff’s deputy upon being found at the Norwalk Walmart, according to a search warrant filed Wednesday at Norwalk Municipal Court. The victim also alleged his foster parents “would give him a bucket to use as a toilet and when they tied him up, it was with a white rope.”

Detectives used the warrant Tuesday morning in connection with the suspected abuse and unlawful restraint of the man. The search took place at 3185 U.S. 20, Collins. The man’s caregivers, who weren’t home at the time, were interviewed that afternoon at the sheriff’s office, but weren’t arrested.

Authorities seized a large, metal “screw eye” from the east side of the northwest bedroom, a five-gallon bucket and bolt lock from the bedroom, according to the warrant. Detective Rich Larson, the lead investigator, was seen taking a swab of suspected human feces from the white bucket at the Collins residence.

Norwalk Assistant Law Director Scott Christophel began reviewing the reports Wednesday morning for the consideration of filing charges against the foster parents.

Deputies, according to the warrant, said they were looking for “weapons, implements, tools, instruments, articles or property uses as a means of the commission of a crime,” in particular abduction, assault and kidnapping.

“We are aware of the situation and our immediate priority is ensuring the person’s safety. The board is working closely with the sheriff’s office and other county agencies and the state to make sure that this individual is out of harm’s way,” said Kari Smith, superintendent of the Huron County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The investigation began with an incident Friday at the Norwalk Walmart. According to the Norwalk Police Department, employees reported being with a man whom they “believed to be lost and in need of help.” Police were called at 8:28 a.m.

“He concealed himself in Walmart all night. He was found the next day,” Sheriff Dane Howard earlier told the Reflector.

An officer responded and determined the developmentally disabled man was reported missing through the county. Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Shupp then contacted Adult Protective Services.

Shupp, according to the warrant, said the victim had a bruise on his left bicep, which he “reported was from being hit with a wooden board.” The deputy went to the Collins house and found the man’s bedroom, which had “no lights in the light fixtures, the windows had boards on them” and the large bolt was “screwed into the baseboard of (the) east wall of (his) bedroom.”

“There was no carpet and just a sleeping bag and a blanket and a pillow on the wooden floor for him to sleep on. The food in the house was locked up, so that (he) could not eat it. There was also a lock on the outside of (his) bedroom door,” Larson wrote in the warrant.

The detective contacted the two Adult Protective Services workers assigned to the case who interviewed the man and his foster parents. According to the warrant, the pair said the foster father “used a board to paddle” the victim” and they fed him dog food “because he liked eating it.” Also, the foster mother alleged she and her husband threatened to lock the man in his bedroom and also would threaten to “tie him up.”

It’s unknown how long the man lived in the Collins house.

“He gave us a fairly detailed statement,” Howard said Tuesday. “If the allegations turn out to be true, it’s an egregious and vile set of circumstances.”

The man has been placed in a Tiffin group home. Authorities have told the Reflector he is safe and in a facility designed for the well-being of developmentally disabled people.