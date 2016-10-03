New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2016

Dustin C. Alsept, 24, Mansfield — Probation violation
Brandon M. Boyd, 26, W.V. — Driving under a DUI suspension
Michael A. Caris, 41, 9 W. Washington St. -—Aggravated menacing
Dale A. Downing, 23, 105 Gallup Ave. — Menacing by stalking
Matthew S. Griggs, 33, 1243 S. Norwalk Road — Possession of drug abuse instruments
James M. Hunt, 38, 149 New London Ave., New London — Probation violation
Roberta D. Kennedy, 39, 30 Woodlawn Ave. — Theft
Joshua A. Lykins, 34, 81 Townsend St. — Permitting drugs abuse and possession of drug abuse instruments
Nicholas J. Santiago, 26, 133 N. West St. — Probation violation
Brandon A. Taft, 35, 1776 Greenwich-Milan Road, Greenwich — Possession of drug abuse instruments
Roger L. Tuttle Jr., 34, 716 Park St., Willard — Burglary
Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:
Jason C. Chrismar, 37, 2720 Wakeman Townline Road, Wakeman -— Menacing
Bairon Lopez, 23, Willard — Disorderly conduct
Justin R. Strait, 28, 326 Elizabeth St., Willard — FRA
Beau A. Veach, 30, Sandusky — Domestic violence
Mark A. Warner, 54, 8 Grove Ave. -—Failure to file income tax return