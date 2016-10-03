Authorities identify suspect in I-71 rest stop shooting

Shawn A. Johnson, 25, of Westerville, and the victim, Alexander S. Melchert, were standing near the victim's vehicle at the rest stop off northbound I-71 in Berkshire Township, approximately 2 miles south of the interchange with Routes 36 and 37 about 11 a.m. Troopers say Johnson shot Melchert several times in the abdomen.

Johnson fled the scene.

Patrol troopers and Delaware County deputy sheriffs located his vehicle and pursued it on I-71. The chase ended when the vehicle drove over road spikes and crashed into a guardrail on I-71 northbound, between Rts. 13 and 39 in Richland County, near Mansfield. Troopers surrounded the vehicle. Johnson was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Melchert is a first-year student at The College of Wooster who is from Wisconsin, college Dean of Students Scott Brown wrote in a campus-wide email that he sent Sunday night. He was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He underwent surgery and was listed in critical condition Sunday night, patrol spokesman Lt. Robert Sellers said.

Brown said counselors and spiritual leaders are available on campus for anyone who needs help responding to the news about the shooting of the student. He also asked the campus community for prayers for Melchert and his family. Melchert's parents are traveling to the hospital, Brown said.

The Wooster campus is about 60 miles north of the rest stop where Melchert was shot.

It appears that the suspected shooter and victim, both men, didn't know each other. The shooting "appears to have been a random act," Sellers said. The patrol has not released the name of the shooting suspect.

No officers were injured. The highway was closed in both directions for several hours Sunday afternoon, causing traffic backups, and the rest stop was temporarily closed while law enforcement investigated the scene.

