Teen girl killed in traffic crash

A 2000 Dodge Stratus, driven by Tori L. Meggitt, 16, of Green Springs, was westbound on County Road 34 approaching the intersection at Ohio 19 at 12:53 p.m. when she ran the stop side and collided with a southbound 2012 Ford F-150 driven by Jacob L. Lipstraw, 28, of Oak Harbor, troopers said. Both vehicles then ran off the southwest corner of the intersection and overturned.

Occupants of Meggitt’s vehicle included front-seat passenger Emily B. Wagner, 16, of Clyde, and the back seat passenger, Skylar M. J. Burroughs, 17, of Clyde.

Wagner, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained fatal injuries.

Burroughs was flown by a LifeFlight helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, where she is listed in critical condition. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Meggitt sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Lipstraw, who was wearing a seat belt and was the lone occupant in his vehicle, also sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Tiffin Hospital by ambulance.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.

Troopers were assisted by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, Seneca County Coroner’s Office, Green Springs Police Department, Green Springs Fire Department, North Central EMS, Sandusky County EMS, Tiffin Fire Rescue Division EMS, LifeFlight, Seneca County ODOT and John’s Welding and Towing.