Man killed in single-vehicle crash

Theodore Wadsworth, 75, of Fremont, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado southwest on Ohio 101 at 6 p.m. Friday when the vehicle went off the left side of the road, struck rocks, a mailbox, a culvert and a ditch before overturning, troopers said.

Wadsworth, who was not wearing his seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries and his body was transported from the scene by the Lucas County Coroner to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

The Chevrolet Colorado sustained severe damage and was towed from the scene by Denndinger’s Towing.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Clyde Fire, Clyde EMS, Sandusky County EMS, Denndinger’s Towing and the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.