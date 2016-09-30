Man who spent 36 years on run apprehended today

Bennie Roberts, aka John Wolford, 60, was arrested at his home where he had been living under an alias name for several years. Mr. Roberts is accused — along with others — of attempting to rob undercover narcotics detectives of a kilo of cocaine in 1980. The fugitive task force was able to identify him entering his residence and arrest him without incident. Upon arrest Roberts admitted his real identity to the officers on scene, according to a press release.

Mr. Roberts is wanted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida after he failed to appear in court in 1980. Roberts had been charged with armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a short barreled shotgun by the Tampa Police Department.

After posting bond, Mr. Roberts went on the run, according to the press release. Over the years, the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force has been tracking Roberts all over the country, but never gave up on the case. Recently marshals receive information that Roberts was living in Northwest Ohio under his alias name John Wolford.

“This case is a prime example of why our fugitive task forces were created, U.S. Marshal Peter J. Elliott stated in a press release. “To track down violent criminals and make our communities a safer place to live. The United States Marshals Service is dedicated to finding and arresting fugitives, no matter how long they have been wanted or how cold the trail gets.”

Roberts was booked into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office and is expected to appear in Williams County Court on Monday for extradition back to Florida.

———

©2016 The Blade (Toledo, Ohio)

Visit The Blade (Toledo, Ohio) at www.toledoblade.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.