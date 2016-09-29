Grand jury indicts 31 suspects

Here are the defendants’ names and charges:

• Kyle T. Huber, 25, of 718 Ohio 113, Milan, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

• Danielle I. Hammon, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine

• Timothy A. Dingus, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

• Heather L. Fox, resisting arrest with speculation and two counts of assault

• Levon Williams Jr., felonious assault and assault with a specification

• Jonsay S. L. Hayes, domestic violence with a specification

• Joshua A. Wimer, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and possession of drugs

• William C. Linden, aggravated preparation of drugs for sale, aggravated possession of drugs, preparation of marijuana for sale and a forfeiture

• Rzell M. Robinson, possession of cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, tampering with evidence, obstruction official business and resisting arrest

• Julius D. Standifer, possession of heroin, preparation of heroin for sale, possession of cocaine, preparation of cocaine for sale, aggravated possession of drugs and having a weapon while under disability.

• Ameeliah L. Grant, complicity to possession of heroin, complicity to preparation of heroin for sale, complicity to possession of cocaine, complicity to preparation of cocaine for sale, complicity to aggravated possession of drugs, and two counts of having a weapon while under disability.

• Tracey L. Park, 29, 782 W. Main St., Bellevue, two counts of non-support of dependents

• Marieon J. Ross, participating in a criminal gang with a specification and four counts each of aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery

• Shane E. Rhodes, assault, aggravated burglary and probation violation with specification

• Ronald W. L. Blankenship, possession of cocaine

• Abby M. Shack, two counts of aggravated of robbery, grand theft, felonious assault, kidnapping and theft with a specification

• Aleah A. Good, complicity to aggravated robbery, complicity to grand theft, complicity of kidnapping and complicity to theft

• Douglas S. Abel, Jr., possession of heroin

• David A. Baker, domestic violence, disrupting a public service, assault, resisting arrest, aggravated menacing and theft with specification

• Tannie B. Shine, Jr., possession of cocaine

• Chavan R. Carter, aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and three counts of vehicular assault

• Brad M. Crow, felonious assault and assault with specification

• Christopher M. Cook, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of having a concealed weapon under disability

• Jaron T. Jackson, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and having a weapon while under disability

• Raymel M. Harris, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of having a concealed weapon under disability

In addition to those 25 suspects, another six people were secretly indicted. Their names and charges will not be released until arrests are made or court papers are served/issued. A grand jury issues a secret indictment when they suspect a defendant might flee the area.

* * *

No indictment was found against these people accused of the following charges:

• Levon Williams, Jr., firearm specification (indicted on other charges)

• Jonsay S. L. Hayes, intimidation (indicted on other charges)

• George D. Hawkins, domestic violence, aggravated burglary and disrupting a public service with specification

• Aleah A. Good, complicity to aggravate burglary and complicity to felonious assault with specification (indicted on other charges)