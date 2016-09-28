Local man dies following ATV crash

Dennis G. Cunningham was pronounced dead at 4:56 p.m. Tuesday.

He was driving a 2004 Arctic Cat ATV east on Olive Road at 3:50 p.m. when he served to avoid going off the right side of road, said troopers with the Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol. Cunningham then overcorrected and was thrown from the vehicle.

Cunningham sustained serious injuries. He was treated at the scene by Willard Fire and EMS personnel and then flown by a LifeFlight helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Alcohol use is suspected as being a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.

The crash happened just east of Ohio 61 in Greenfield Township.