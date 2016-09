On Sept. 18, Huron County sheriff’s deputies responded to Wakeman Township for the report of sexual assault involving two juveniles, the boy and a 10-year-old girl, Lt. Terry Shean said.

“Part of the investigative process included juvenile probation (officers) and Children Services being contacted,” she added.

Resulting from the investigation, the boy was placed in detention and charged with gross sexual imposition. Court dates are pending.