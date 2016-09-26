Woman jailed after shoplifting incident at Norwalk grocery store

Norwalk police received a call just before 7 p.m. from a Miller’s Market employee who said he witnessed a female conceal a bottle of liquor, leave the store, located at 117 Whittlesey Ave., and then flee in a gray Volkswagen.

A short time later, police located the vehicle on Milan Avenue near Gallup Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Justin Vanwinkle, and passenger, Michelle S. Harmon, were arrested, police said.

Harmon, 30, of 4831 Ohio 61, Plymouth, was charged with shoplifting, which is a first-degree misdemeanor theft charge, and taken to the Huron County Jail.

Vanwinkle, whose age wasn’t provided, of 10313 Frailey Road, Berlin Heights, was issued a summons on complicity to theft and a traffic citation involving operating a vehicle while under a points suspension, and then released from custody.

White’s Automotive Services towed the Volkswagen from the scene.