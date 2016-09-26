New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Sept. 23 to 25, 2016

Robert A. Dupler, 22, 149 1/2 W. Herrick St., Wellington — Non-compliance
Jonathan M. Hamilton, 26, Mansfield — Theft and possession of drugs - Schedule I, II
Michelle S. Harman, 30, 4831 Ohio, Plymouth — Theft
Steven M. Justice, 41, 16 Marshall St. — Probation violation
David M. McGroder, 25, 135 Park, Plymouth — Importuning a minor
Kevin A. Moore, 21, Grafton — Noncompliance
Michael R. Myers, 58, 520 Milan Ave. -—Driving under suspension
Micah D. Risner, 311 S. Main St., Willard — Receiving stolen property
Chris J. Smith, 43, 25 Gallup St. — Probation violation
* * *
Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:
Leah M. Byard, 37, 24 Main St., Greenwich — Domestic violence
Andrew S. Dunn, 34, 2 S. Old State Road — Trafficking in drugs - cocaine
Joseph J. Fusko III, 46, 3258 Austin Drive, Willard — Trafficking in drugs, Schedule III
Jason A. Sexton, 42, 20 S. Brook Court, Plymouth — Possession of drug abuse instruments
Ryan A. Walter, 37, 32 E. Union St., Greenwich -—Domestic violence
Daryl L. Wilson, 37, Port Clinton -—Driving under suspension