Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Sept. 23 to 25, 2016

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for Sept. 23 to 25, 2016:

Robert A. Dupler, 22, 149 1/2 W. Herrick St., Wellington — Non-compliance 

Jonathan M. Hamilton, 26, Mansfield — Theft and possession of drugs - Schedule I, II

Michelle S. Harman, 30, 4831 Ohio, Plymouth — Theft

Steven M. Justice, 41, 16 Marshall St. — Probation violation

David M. McGroder, 25, 135 Park, Plymouth — Importuning a minor

Kevin A. Moore, 21, Grafton — Noncompliance

Michael R. Myers, 58, 520 Milan Ave. -—Driving under suspension

Micah D. Risner, 311 S. Main St., Willard — Receiving stolen property

Chris J. Smith, 43, 25 Gallup St. — Probation violation

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Leah M. Byard, 37, 24 Main St., Greenwich — Domestic violence

Andrew S. Dunn, 34, 2 S. Old State Road — Trafficking in drugs - cocaine

Joseph J. Fusko III, 46, 3258 Austin Drive, Willard — Trafficking in drugs, Schedule III

Jason A. Sexton, 42, 20 S. Brook Court, Plymouth — Possession of drug abuse instruments

Ryan A. Walter, 37, 32 E. Union St., Greenwich -—Domestic violence

Daryl L. Wilson, 37, Port Clinton -—Driving under suspension

