Car flips at Walmart

That was Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light’s comment following an accident that could have been much worse after a woman flipped her car in the Walmart parking lot around noon Wednesday.

In a preliminary report, police said Norwalk resident Nancy Hetrick reported losing her water bottle, which began a series of events that led to her nearly hitting several people.

“She stated she was trying to park when her water bottle fell,” the report said.

“It is unclear if the water bottle fell under the brake, or on top of the gas. She went on to explain her foot then slipped, hit the accelerator and she hit a vehicle and lost control.”

Witnesses estimated Hetrick was going about 45 mph when she hit at least two vehicles and eventually came to hit the cement posts at the store’s garden area entrance.

When the vehicle hit the posts, the high rate of speed caused it to go airborne and flip over the post, landing on its top, impaling the vehicle through the windshield, police said.

“She was going considerably fast. That’s what caused the car to flip when she hit (the posts),” Light said. “Really, it’s just amazing. The post impaled the car through the top and went just between her knees. It could have been so much worse.”

Hetrick was conscious, but trapped in her vehicle because she was wearing her seatbelt. Norwalk firefighters were able to free Hetrick, who had a large and deep laceration on her left leg, but was otherwise “in good spirits,” according to the report.

“What are the chances of all of this happening and no one getting injured but the driver? And it seems like she’s going to be OK.” Light said. “It’s incredible. She hit a few other cars and came within inches of hitting two women ... It could have been so much worse and it wasn’t. What are the chances of everything working out like that?”

The crash remains under investigation, and alcohol did not appear to be a factor, police said.