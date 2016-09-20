Grate confesses to murder over magazine subscription

He admitted to killing an unidentified young woman between 2003 and 2005, according to an article by the Marion Star. The reason, Grate said, was that the woman sold his mother a subscription for magazines that never arrived.

Grate claims she was the first woman he ever killed.

Although Marion County officials are unsure of the woman’s identity, they do have a lead. A set of female skeletal remains were found in 2007 at a dumping site on Victory Road, according to the Marion Star.

The remains have yet to be identified, but County Sheriff Tim Bailey said the details line up with the murder to which Grate confessed. During his confession, Grate claimed he took the remains to the dumping site near Victory Road and Linn Hipsher Road.

Grate, 40, is the man accused of killing Elizabeth Griffith and Stacey Stanley, the bodies of whom were found in a vacant Ashland home. He was arrested last Tuesday night after a third woman called 9-1-1, saying she had been abducted by Gates and was being held captive in the house.

During his interview with Ashland police, Grate provided information that led authorities to a woman’s remains in Richland County’s Madison Township. The remains, which have not been identified, were found in a ravine near a burned-out house.

Authorities are trying to determine if Grate is linked to other unsolved homicide cases in the area.

One involves Rebekah Leicy, whose body was found by a utility worker in March 2015 in Mifflin Township.

The Ashland County Prosecutor’s Office has filed two charges of murder and one count of kidnapping. Grate pleaded “not guilty” to the three charges in his indictment.