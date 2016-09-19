New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Sept. 16 to 18, 2016

Mather K. Jones, 43, Cincinnati — Nonsupport

Andrews T. M. Jordan, 23, 412 W. Tiffin St., Willard -—Trafficking in marijuana and aggravated assault

David R. Oxenger, 32, 125 Concord Court -—Probation violation

Brittany D. Ritenour, 26, Toledo — Possession of drug abuse instruments

Bishop L. Salazar, 21, Ballville — FRA

Kenneth P. Williams Jr., 46, 30 S. Ridge, Monroeville — Probation violation

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Jennifer L. Cousino, 42, 219 Monroe St., Bellevue -—No operator’s license

Marco L. Sanchez, 44, Fremont — DUI, refusal, driving under suspension, operating a motor vehicle without a control and a seatbelt violation

Edward A. Williams, 52, 29 E. Water St. — Domestic violence