Ashland murder suspect may be linked to two more deaths

The two deaths in question are an unsolved 2007 murder of a Marion woman, and a 2015 cold case which previously was thought to be an overdose, according to newsnet5.

Grate is also a suspect in a homicide case in Richland County. Following his arrest last week, he directed police to a woman’s body in a ravine near a burned-out house on Ohio 430 in Mansfield. That body has yet to be identified.

Of the two deaths that are being looked into now, only one woman was identified: Rebekah Leicy.

The 2015 case involves the death of Leicy, who was found by a utility worker in March 2015 in Mifflin Township. Mansfield police have re-opened the investigation into Leicy’s death, although they have not officially confirmed whether it is related to Grate.

Leicy was previously the subject of a missing person case when she was reported missing in February last year. Her body was found just over a month later on March 16, but family, friends and authorities investigating the case felt something was off.

They continued to keep the case open on the off chance new evidence turned up, Mansfield Police Chief Kenny Coontz told the Mansfield News Journal.