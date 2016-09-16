List of area missing persons

With the reports of Greenwich resident Stacey Stanley’s recent abduction and death, rumors have surfaced of more than a dozen missing persons from the Ashland/Mansfield area. This is the list from the Ohio Attorney General’s website for some of those missing form that area, along with their age, where they are missing from and the date they were last seen.
- Tiera Evans, 16, Mansfield, Aug. 21
- Elizabeth A. Griffith, 29, Ashland, Aug. 20
- Mariah M. Witherspoon, 17, Mansfield, July 24
- Kisean Butler, 15, Mansfield, June 12
- Latia Dotson, 17, Sandusky, May 1
- Ian C. Landis, 16, Massillon, April 19
- William Kirk, 16, Gallion, March 17
- Derek Roop, 18, Oberlin, Feb. 26
- Jamaria Brown, 17, Sandusky, Feb. 1
If any one has any information on any of these, or another missing person, they should call their local sheriff’s office immediately.