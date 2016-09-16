Suspect faces murder charges

Shawn M. Grate, 40, is alleged to have “purposely caused the death of Stacey Hicks, also known as Stacey Stanley, and a second victim who has yet to be positively identified,” according to the statement released Thursday from Prosecutor Christopher Tunnell.

Stanley’s slaying happened between Sept. 8 and Tuesday, according to the indictment.

An unidentified woman who reported being held captive was rescued from the Ashland house on Tuesday. She called 9-1-1 about 6:30 a.m.

The indictment states that Grate held the third woman “against her will for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity” between Sunday and Wednesday, resulting in the kidnapping charge. Police said the house at 363 Covert Court was supposed to be unoccupied.

Tunnell said he and his office is in the “early stages” of reviewing the “large volume of evidence” and that additional charges are possible.

Grate, who has a lengthy criminal record, including a previous abduction charge, remains in the Ashland County Jail.

If convicted of murder, Grate faces a prison term of 15 years to life on each charge. The kidnapping charge is punishable by three to 11 years.

His bond hearing and arraignment took place Thursday afternoon via Skype with a projector set up in Ashland County Common Pleas Court.

Stanley, 43, of Greenwich, leaves behind two sons, a granddaughter, her father and other relatives. Her obituary, which includes service times, appears on Page A-5.

Stanley’s family reported her missing Saturday through the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen two days earlier — Sept. 8 — with a flat tire at the BP/Duke & Duchess gas station on the corner of East Main and Union streets in Ashland. The victim’s 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse was found on Ninth Street. Stanley’s ID and her phone were on the floorboard of the car.

“No cause of death has been determined,” Ashland Police Chief David Marcelli has said in a prepared statement. “The remaining body has not been identified. The coroner continues to work through that process.”

Marcelo could not be reached for further comment Thursday.

The Ashland Police Department is the lead investigating agency in murder case, which possibly is linked to the case involving a dead body found in Richland County’s Madison Township. Richland County authorities used a tip to find a body in a wooded area near a ravine at 1027 Park Avenue East.

Richland County Prosecutor Bambi Couch Page told the Reflector on Thursday that no decision will be made on any charges until that person is identified. A prepared statement issued earlier from her office had ID’d the body as a woman’s.

“The remains will need to be completely assessed because of the decomposition,” she said.

Eventually, the Richland County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death, Couch Page said.

“There’s a team from Mercyhurst in Pennsylvania assisting with that,” she added.

Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat, a forensic anthropologist and director of the applied forensic sciences department at Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania, and his forensic team are working to recover the remains. They are working with the Mansfield crime lab, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and sheriff’s detectives to determine the person’s identity and cause of death, as well as recovering evidence from the scene.

When asked earlier about the tip, Couch Page said she hadn’t heard the statement, but based on the information given to police and sheriff’s detectives, she believes the Richland County case is connected to the Ashland case.

“I’m not calling that a confession,” she said. “We are continuing to rummage through the remains and (are) digging through the rummage.”