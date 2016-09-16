Driver arrested in relation to crash that killed trooper

The crash occurred on I-90 near mile post 165 at 12:44 p.m. Thursday. Velez was standing inside the berm while conducting traffic enforcement outside his patrol car.

A black 2015 Hyundai struck him after swerving toward the berm to avoid another vehicle. The vehicle’s driver, Joshua Gaspar, 37, of Columbia Station, is in custody. He has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

“This is a tragedy for the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety,” said Col. Paul Pride, Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent. “Our prayers go out to the Velez family during this difficult time.”

Trooper Velez, 48, graduated as a member of the 118th Academy class in November 1989. Trooper Velez is survived by his three children.