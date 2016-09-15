Teen nabbed after gas station break-in

Za-Quan Bolling, 18, of Wellington, was arrested on James Street, which is about 1/4 mile away from the Benedict Avenue business. He was charged with breaking and entering and transported to the Huron County Jail.

“He must have run through the back yards to James Street,” Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light said.

Police said Bolling was found with several packages of cigarettes, some cigar cartons, a bag and a white Halloween mask. The stolen items are valued at nearly $97.

Soon after Bolling’s arrest, Light said he received a text from an officer who reported they “flushed him to James Street.”

At 11:10 p.m. a neighbor reported a male suspect attempted to break into the Rich gas station. Capt. Dave Smith was on Chestnut Street when dispatchers received the call.

“He (Bolling) admitted he was attempting to find the cash register when the fuel truck arrived,” Light said.

Police, according to the report, determined the suspect broke a large window in the front of the business to gain entry and fled the scene as a delivery truck arrived at the same time the neighbor was reporting the crime.

After fleeing the scene, Bolling ran eastbound through some back yards, southbound in an alley and then east on Forest Street, police said. Light said Smith heard a noise near 12 Forest St. and using the dew on the grass, he followed the suspect’s footprints from the last place he was seen.

Bolling then was arrested without further incident.

“On the way to the station, he said his friends told him not to break into the store, but he did it anyway,” Light said.