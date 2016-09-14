Body ID'd as G'wich woman, 43

Shawn M. Grate, 40, was arrested Tuesday at 363 Covert Court, Ashland, where Stanley’s body and that of another deceased person were found. An third woman, whose identity has not been released, was being held captive there.

Grate is being held in the Ashland County Jail on kidnapping. Additional charges are expected.

“The Ashland County coroner has positively identified one of the bodies recovered at 363 Covert Court as being Stacey Stanley, missing from Huron County, Ohio. No cause of death has been determined,” Ashland Police Chief David Marcelli said in a prepared statement.

“The remaining body has not been identified. The coroner continues to work through that process,” said the chief, who declined to elaborate on the case when contacted by the Reflector.

The Ashland Police Department is the lead investigating agency in this case, which possibly is linked to the case involving a woman’s body being found in Richland County’s Madison Township.

“The Richland County Sheriff’s Office was advised that during an interview, Ashland authorities received information of a homicide of a woman in Richland County at 1027 Park Avenue East. The information included that the body had been disposed of in the woods near the property,” Richland County Prosecutor Bambi Couch Page said in a press release from her office.

Sheriff Steve Sheldon, deputies, the Richland County Coroner’s Office and Couch Page proceeded to the Park Avenue location.

“A search of the surrounding woodland led to the discovery of a body in a wooded area near a ravine. No confirmation of this person’s identity has been made,” Couch Page said.

Couch Page told the Reflector she hasn’t heard the statement about the homicide, but based on the information to police and sheriff’s detectives, she believes the Richland County incident is connected to the Ashland case.

“I’m not calling that a confession,” the prosecutor said. “We are continuing to rummage through the remains and (are) digging through the rummage.”

Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat, a forensic anthropologist and director of the applied forensic sciences department at Mercyhurst University in Pennsylvania, and his forensic team are working to recover the remains. That team, in conjunction with the Mansfield crime lab, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and sheriff’s detectives, are attempting to determine the woman’s identity and cause of death, as well as recovering evidence from the scene.

Couch Page was asked what might happen with the criminal prosecution, given that Ashland and Richland counties are involved.

“We each can proceed with whatever happened in our jurisdictions. We can all try it together,” she said.

Dan Tierney, BCI spokesman, said agents were at the Ashland house, but referred further questions to Ashland police.

Missing woman case

Stanley’s family reported her missing Saturday through the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Dane Howard said the woman was last seen two days earlier — Sept. 8 — with a flat tire at the BP/Duke & Duchess gas station on the corner of East Main and Union streets in Ashland.

“We weren’t able to secure a tape of the (surveillance) camera due to circumstances beyond our control,” the sheriff said, referring to a video malfunction.

Long-time family friend Jason Albeitz earlier told the Reflector that a man changed the tire for Stanley.

“The owner said that she came in and bought a pack of cigarettes, but she doesn’t smoke the kind that she got, so they must have been for the guy (who) was helping her with her tire. She also bought him a coffee,” Albeitz said.

Howard declined to say if the man possibly was Grate.

Deputy Shannon Lyons was assigned to the missing woman’s case. Howard said it’s clear Lyons did everything he could to track down Stanley, including interviewing people at the gas station. The sheriff’s office entered her name into a law enforcement database and notified area authorities.

“We always are concerned whenever someone is missing after a 24-hour period,” said Howard, who became most concerned when Stanley’s car was discovered.

The 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse was found on Ninth Street in Ashland. Stanley’s ID and her phone were on the floorboard of the car.

When asked if Stanley possibly knew Grate, Howard said “it’s unfair to speculate on the specifics of the investigation or comment on a homicide investigation.”

“It’s early in the investigation. We don’t know yet,” the sheriff added.