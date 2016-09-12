New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Sept. 9 to 11, 2016

Kristen L. Bechtel, 42, 22 Bank St. — Contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child
Dustin C. Blair, 26, 2337 Ohio 4, Bellevue — Driving under suspension
Brenda L. Burke, 47, 224 E. Main St. -—Domestic violence
Bradley, J. Damron, 20, 47 First St., New London — Telephone harassment
Austin M. Florek, 20, 520 Milan Ave. -—Probation violation
Cainon C. Means, 30, 14 Adams St. — Driving under a DUI suspension
Bryan K. Mullins, 53, 5404 Ohio 60, Wakeman — DUI
Jeremiah J. Mullins, 32, 31 Bouscay Ave. — Theft
Heather D. Prelipp, 38, Sandusky -—Possession of heroin
Rene Provencio, 41, 121 Keefer Court, Willard — Driving under a 12 point suspension
Zachary P. Russell, 22, 166 Concord Court — Probation violation
Jesus Sabala-Arredondo, 44, 103 Jefferson St. — Physical control
Winston Sizemore, 26, 138 Maple St., Plymouth — Probation violation
Rance M. Souslin, 24, 213 E. Main St. — Probation violation
Steve N. Trushel, 20, 91 1/2 N. Foster St. — Probation violation
Richard W. Zimmerman, 67, Circleville — Theft
* * *
Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:
Georgia M. Copley, 28, Louisville, Ky. — Probation violation
Heather A. Griffith, 29, 23 Newton St. -—Driving under a DUI suspension
Timothy L. Hamilton, 40, South Amherst — Disorderly conduct
Michael J. Hutchison, 36, Sturgenbay, Wisc. — Probation violation
Dustin M. Lindsey, 30, 410 S. Myrtle Ave., Willard — Speed limits and FRA
Jonathan J. Lopez-Hance, 30, Philadelphia — Probation violation
Trent W. McCullough, 52, 3741 Prospect Court, New London — Domestic violence
Theresa Myers, 31, Westerville — Domestic violence
Gerald L. Rafferty III, 23, Maumee -—Driving under DUI suspension
Wendy L. Richards, 40, 125 W. Main St. -—Driving under a DUI suspension
Monica Rodriguez, 36, 608 Fink St., Willard -—Trafficking in drugs — schedule III, IV, VV
Anthony D. Rowe-Ghezzi, 38, Kimberly, Wisc. — Hold for other agency
Timothy M. Sanford, 44, Bradford, Ariz. — Probation violation
Jonathan E. Stout, 25, 119 1/2 North St., Bellevue — No operator’s license and driving under a suspension