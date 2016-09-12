Man dies after three-vehicle crash on Cedar Point Causeway

Gustava Walls, 37 of Lakewood, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord north on the causeway when he failed to curve at a high rate of speed and went off the right side of the roadway, troopers said. Walls’ vehicle then re-entered the roadway and went left of center, striking a southbound a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck being driven by Justin A. Shauger, 31, of Farmington Hills, Mich. Walls’ vehicle then spun and struck a southbound 2015 Hyundai Elantra being driven by Heather N. Moore, 24 of Solon.

Walls’ vehicle then rolled multiple times off the left side of Cedar Point Drive, where it came to stop in the grass.

Walls was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle, troopers said. Walls was given CPR on scene before being transported by Sandusky Fire/EMS to Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky. Walls succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Shauger and his passenger, 8-year-old Aubrey Shauger of Farmington Hills, Mich., were uninjured. Both vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Moore suffered a fractured left elbow. The passenger, 24-year-old Anne M. Chirdon of Mentor, suffered pelvis and ankle injuries from the impact of the crash. The front and side airbags deployed as there was heavy front-end damage. Both the driver and passenger were transported by Sandusky Fire/EMS to Firelands. Both vehicle occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, troopers said.

Assisting agencies for this crash were Sandusky Police Department, Cedar Point Police Department, Sandusky Fire/EMS, Wilson’s Towing, and Foster’s Towing.

At the time of the crash, the REV3 Triathlon was in progress on the Cedar Point Causeway and no participants or volunteers were injured.